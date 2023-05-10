Dolly Parton to release album with Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Elton John, Stevie Nicks, Lizzo and Miley Cyrus

Dolly Parton is teaming up with several notable musicians, including Elton John, Miley Cyrus, and Lizzo, to release a rock album called Rockstar on November 17. The album will feature 30 tracks, nine of which are original songs, and the rest are rock covers, including classics like “Purple Rain,” “We Are the Champions,” “Every Breath You Take” (with Sting), and “Let It Be” (with Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Peter Frampton, and Mick Fleetwood).

In a statement, Parton expressed her excitement for the release and stated that it was an honor to work with some of the greatest musicians of all time. The album will also feature collaborations with Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, John Fogerty, Steven Tyler, Pat Benatar, Chris Stapleton, Pink, and many others.

Additionally, Dolly Parton will be co-hosting the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards with Garth Brooks, where she will perform the first single from the album, titled “World of Fire.”

The event will be broadcast live on Prime Video from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.