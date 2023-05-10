Dr Vandana Das mourned by hundreds in Kottarakara murder case

On Wednesday, hundreds of people paid their respects to Dr Vandana Das, a young doctor who was killed by a patient at Kottarakara taluk hospital. Following completion of the autopsy, members of the public were allowed to pay their tributes, and Dr Das’ mortal remains were placed outside the hospital for public viewing.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan also paid their respects to Dr Das. The doctor, who hailed from Kottayam, was a house surgeon at the taluk hospital. She was stabbed by S Sandeep at 4:30 am while treating him for injuries sustained.

Dr Das was quickly shifted to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram after the brutal attack, but her condition was critical, and she succumbed to her injuries after an hour and a half on the ventilator.

Vandana was the only daughter of KG Mohandas and Vasanthakumari, and her parents, who were on their way to Thiruvanathapuram after hearing about the incident, learnt of their daughter’s death en route.

Dr Das completed her schooling at D Paul School in Kottayam’s Kuravilangad. She was a final year MBBS student of Azeezia Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Kollam, and had been working as a house surgeon at the taluk hospital. The incident has sent shockwaves across the medical community and the public alike.