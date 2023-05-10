The Kerala Story: Kangana Ranaut joins Shabana Azmi on Twitter

On Monday, Kangana Ranaut turned to Twitter to express her support for Shabana Azmi, who had tweeted about the film The Kerala Story. Shabana had questioned people who were calling for the film to be banned. It purports to be based on a hazardous plan against India, as part of which some young ladies from Kerala were forced to join the terrorist organisation ISIS. Shabana claimed it was inappropriate to advocate for a ban on Laal Singh Chadha, which starred Aamir Khan, after The Kerala Story was pulled from Tamil Nadu theatres on Sunday under threats. Those who speak of banning #The Kerala Story are as wrong as those who wanted to ban Aamir Khan’s #Laal Singh Chaadha, the renowned actor tweeted. Nobody has the authority to become an extra constitutional authority once a picture has been certified by the Central Board of picture Certification.

Kangana responded to her tweet with, This is a very valid point except for the fact that no one asked for a ban on LSC people just didn’t want to see it for many reasons, the main reason being it was a remake of a very popular old Hollywood classic that most people had already seen. The Kerala Story is not just a film. There are some people who want to lure girls into the path of terrorism, and their face has been exposed in this film. Some political parties are opposing it. If they are protesting then they support PFI, terrorism and ISIS, he said.

Meanwhile, The Kerala Story showed immense growth on Sunday with collections of around ?16 crore. It has been directed by Sudipto Sen and stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani.