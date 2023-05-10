Karnataka Assembly Elections: Violence recorded in at least three locations

According to police officials, at least three violent events occurred during the Karnataka Assembly elections on Wednesday. Several angry villagers destroyed some electronic voting machines, VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) machines, and damaged polling officers’ vehicles in Masabinal village, Basavana Bagewadi taluk, Vijayapura district, after rumours that the officials were changing the EVMs and VVPATs.

Some teenagers armed with sticks attacked their political opponents in a polling booth at Papaiah Garden in Bengaluru’s Padmanabhanagar constituency. According to the sources, they went on a rampage, injuring a couple women who were waiting in queue to vote. Some Congress and BJP supporters clashed in Sanjeevarayanakote, Ballari district.