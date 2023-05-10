‘Never Have I Ever’ on Netflix sets date for final season premiere.

Netflix’s coming-of-age comedy series ‘Never Have I Ever’, starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, has been confirmed for its final season. The last episodes of the show are set to premiere on June 8th, exclusively on Netflix.

The show follows the life of Devi, a modern-day, first-generation Indian American teenage girl. Maitreyi’s character is an overachieving high school student with a short fuse, which often leads to difficult situations. Professional tennis player John McEnroe narrates the series for Devi, showcasing his legendary temper.

Executive producers Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, along with showrunner Fisher, created the series, which is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Howard Klein and David Miner from 3 Arts Entertainment serve as executive producers.

In addition to McEnroe, Andy Samberg narrated three episodes for Ben, and Gigi Hadid narrated one for Paxton.

The final season of ‘Never Have I Ever’ will be streamed exclusively on Netflix, the popular streaming giant. As fans gear up for the end of the series, they can expect an exciting and emotional conclusion to Devi’s story.