PM modi says, Congress risked lives of Hakki Pikki tribals stuck in Sudan

At a rally on Wednesday in Abu Road, Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ripped into the Congress and charged that the party was endangering the lives of Hakki Pikki tribal members who were trapped in Sudan.

According to the prime minister, Congress identified these tribal members in Sudan and caused a ‘ruckus’ in anticipation of elections, endangering their lives.

‘At the time when some members of the Hakki Pikki tribe from Karnataka were stuck in Sudan and the BJP government was trying to evacuate them, Congress in view of elections in the country started creating a ruckus about it and risked lives of these tribals by identifying them in Sudan,’ PM Modi said.

He added, ‘Congress thought that one of the members of this community might get harmed in Sudan and this would give them an advantage in the elections. But Congress forgot that Modi can cross any limit for the safety of every Indian.’

Operation Kaveri allowed the Karnataka Hakki Pikki tribe to be evacuated from Sudan.

PM Modi continued to criticise the Congress, alleging that it has no regard for the indigenous community.

‘Maharana Pratap and the Hakki Pikki tribe have a tight relationship. Reminded the populace of how the Congress showed insensitivity to this tribal tribe in order to further its own interests,’ remarked PM Modi.