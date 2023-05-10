Refreshing Orange Juice with Poppy Seeds Recipe

Looking for a new twist on your morning glass of orange juice? Try this delicious recipe that adds a crunchy, nutty flavor to your favorite citrus drink. With just a few ingredients, you can easily make this refreshing orange juice with poppy seeds at home.

Ingredients:

– 4-5 large oranges, peeled and juiced

– 1 tablespoon poppy seeds

– 1-2 tablespoons honey (optional)

– Ice cubes

Instructions:

1. Begin by juicing the oranges and straining the juice to remove any pulp or seeds.

2. In a separate bowl, mix the poppy seeds into the orange juice until they are evenly distributed.

3. Taste the orange juice and add honey to sweeten it, if desired. Mix well.

4. Fill a glass with ice cubes and pour the orange juice with poppy seeds over the ice.

5. Stir the drink to ensure that the poppy seeds are well distributed.

6. Enjoy your refreshing orange juice with poppy seeds on a hot summer day or as a quick and healthy breakfast option.

Tips:

– Use fresh oranges to get the best flavor and nutrients in your orange juice.

– If you don’t have a juicer, you can use a blender or food processor to extract the juice from the oranges.

– You can substitute honey with your favorite sweetener like maple syrup, agave nectar, or sugar. Adjust the sweetness level to your preference.

– To make it a little fancier, garnish the glass with a slice of orange or sprinkle some extra poppy seeds on top of the drink before serving.