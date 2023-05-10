Start Your Morning with a Delicious Bulls Eye Sandwich: A Simple and Tasty Recipe

Bulls eye sandwich is a classic breakfast dish that is perfect for anyone looking for a delicious and hearty start to their day. This sandwich is simple to make and consists of a fried egg in the center of a slice of bread, creating a “bulls eye” effect. It is often served with bacon, cheese, or any other toppings of your choice. Here’s a recipe for making a tasty bulls eye sandwich:

Ingredients:

– 2 slices of bread

– 1 large egg

– 1 tablespoon butter

– Salt and pepper to taste

– Toppings of your choice (e.g. bacon, cheese, ham, avocado, etc.)

Instructions:

1. Heat a non-stick skillet over medium heat and melt the butter in the pan.

2. Cut a hole in the center of one slice of bread using a biscuit cutter or the rim of a glass.

3. Place the bread with the hole in the skillet and crack the egg into the hole.

4. Season the egg with salt and pepper to taste.

5. Cook for 1-2 minutes until the egg starts to set.

6. Flip the bread and egg over and cook for another 1-2 minutes until the egg is cooked to your liking.

7. Toast the other slice of bread.

8. Place the cooked bread and egg on top of the toasted bread slice and add any desired toppings.

9. Top with the other slice of bread and serve immediately.

Enjoy your delicious and satisfying bulls eye sandwich!