Visually Challenged can now access Parliament library

According to officials, visually impaired people will now have better access to the large repository of resources in the parliament library, which is now outfitted with required assistive technologies. On Tuesday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla launched unique facilities that give visually impaired persons access to the library’s more than 1.7 million volumes and resources. Birla took the effort after seeing that visually challenged people had trouble using the library due to a lack of digital visual aids.

According to officials, the Lok Sabha Secretariat purchased the necessary hardware and software to assist such people in accessing library materials after consulting with institutes and domain experts. According to the developers, visually impaired persons would be able to listen to the contents of the screen in Indian accented voices, read, translate, digitise, take audio output for any printed books, and listen to real books. Persons with partial blindness who can use computers will be able to magnify screen contents using magnifiers, while those with hearing impairments will be able to view screen contents using Braille devices, according to a senior official. He also stated that the parliament library has subscribed to Sugamaya Pustakalaya, India’s largest online book library with access to over six lakh book titles. These books can now be accessed by those who are completely blind using a daisy player.