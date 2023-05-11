Delicious Jam Biscuit Recipe: A Perfect Balance of Sweet and Savory

Jam biscuits are a delightful treat that can be enjoyed as a snack or dessert. They are a perfect balance of sweet and savory, with a tender biscuit base and a burst of fruity jam in the center. Making jam biscuits is a simple and easy process that requires just a few basic ingredients, and they are a great way to impress your family and friends with your baking skills. So, let’s get started with this delicious recipe!

Ingredients:

– 1 cup all-purpose flour

– 1/4 cup granulated sugar

– 1/2 teaspoon baking powder

– 1/4 teaspoon salt

– 1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

– 1 egg yolk

– 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

– 1/4 cup jam (any flavor)

Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven to 350°F (180°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. In a mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt until well combined.

3. Add the softened butter to the bowl and use a pastry blender or your fingers to mix until the mixture becomes crumbly.

4. Add the egg yolk and vanilla extract to the bowl and continue to mix until a dough forms.

5. Take small portions of the dough and roll them into small balls, approximately 1 inch in diameter.

6. Use your thumb or the back of a small spoon to make a small indentation in the center of each ball.

7. Fill each indentation with approximately 1/2 teaspoon of jam.

8. Bake the biscuits in the preheated oven for 12-15 minutes, or until the edges turn golden brown.

9. Remove from the oven and let the biscuits cool on the baking sheet for a few minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely.

10. Once the biscuits are completely cooled, you can serve and enjoy your delicious jam biscuits!

Note: You can use any flavor of jam that you like for this recipe, such as strawberry, raspberry, blueberry, or apricot. You can also experiment with different combinations of flavors to find your favorite.