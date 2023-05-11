Doctors’ Strike in Kerala to Persist Following House Surgeon’s Murder

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has decided to continue the ongoing doctors’ strike in Kerala until the government addresses their demands following the murder of Dr Vandana Das. While intensive care units and emergency departments will be exempted from the stir, doctors will stay away from outpatient services in state hospitals, according to IMA. The Kerala unit of the association held talks with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday to discuss their demands. IMA state president N Sulfi stated that the CM has given assurance to meet their demands, including a detailed probe into the murder of Dr Vandana and compensation to her family. He added that a final decision on the strike will be taken in the meeting scheduled for Thursday evening. However, protesting doctors have threatened to intensify their stir by boycotting all medical services, including emergency care if their demands are not met.

The strike was called after the 25-year-old doctor was stabbed to death by a man whose leg wound she was dressing at a hospital in Kollam district. The Kerala High Court has criticized the government and police, saying the incident was an outcome of their failure. Meanwhile, medical students from different colleges have also joined the protest, staging a demonstration in front of the secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. The majority of doctors have not reported to work in hospitals across the state since Wednesday, and the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMO) has also announced a strike. IMA has demanded the government bring an ordinance to check violence against health workers and classify hospitals as special protection zones. The association has indicated that they would intensify the strike if their demands are not met.