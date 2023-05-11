Emily in Paris actress Lily Collins suffers huge setback after her wedding band and engagement ring gets stolen

Lily Collins, the star of “Emily in Paris,” had her wedding band and engagement ring stolen from a hotel in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, in a major setback. Collins was relaxing at the luxury hotel’s spa when the theft occurred, despite storing her jewelry in a secure location prior to her visit. The combined value of the two rings was reportedly more than $10,000, causing the Los Angeles police to take the theft seriously.

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating the theft, but no suspects have been identified yet. Lily’s storage area showed no signs of forced entry, and authorities suspect that the theft may have been an inside job. Police are studying the hotel’s security footage to determine if there are any leads.

Collins’ engagement ring was created in collaboration with Irene Neuwirth Jewellery by her now-husband, filmmaker Charlie McDowell. The ring was designed with a stunning rose-cut diamond estimated to weigh between 2 and 3 carats and worth over £65,000. The couple became engaged in September 2020 and married the following year in an intimate ceremony in Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado.