Finland’s PM Sanna Marin announces that she and her husband have filed for divorce

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin has announced that she and her husband, Markus Raikkonen, have filed for divorce. This comes after a recent setback in the general election, after which Marin said that she would step down as leader of the Social Democratic Party in September. In an Instagram post, the couple wrote that they had filed for divorce jointly and that they are grateful for the 19 years they spent together and their beloved daughter. They added that they would remain best friends and loving parents, spending time together as a family, and requested privacy on the matter.

Marin and Raikkonen, who were married in 2018, have a five-year-old daughter and were working at a venture capital firm until recently. Marin became the world’s youngest prime minister when she took office in 2019 at the age of 34. She is often considered a role model for progressive new leaders and has been praised for her leadership during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the recent general election, Marin’s Social Democratic Party improved its vote share and projected number of MPs, but conceded defeat to right-wing opposition National Coalition Party leader Petteri Orpo. Marin addressed her supporters, calling the result a “really good achievement” despite not finishing first.

Marin’s tenure as prime minister has not been without controversy. She faced criticism and opposition after some of her personal videos were leaked on social media last year, showing her partying with Finnish celebrities. She was also required to take a drug test to clear suspicions of wrongdoing.

Despite the challenges, Marin remains popular among many Finns and has been praised for her efforts to make Finland a member of NATO.