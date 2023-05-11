Gulf country suspends all work, entry visas for people from this country

Kuwait City: Kuwait government has suspended all types of work and entry visas for Filiipinos. Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Talaal Al Khalid has issued a circular for this.

The government took this decision as the Philippines reportedly failed to comply with the labour agreement between the two countries. In May 2018, Kuwait and the Philippines signed an agreement on employment regulations.

Also Read: Know how to verify Aadhaar card using QR code

There are around 225,625 Filipinos working in Kuwait, including 162,041 domestic helpers. Filipinos are the top migrant workers in Kuwait.

Earlier this year, the Philippines temporarily halted the recruitment of domestic workers for employment in Kuwait after the killing of a 35-year-old Filipina domestic worker by a Kuwaiti teenager.