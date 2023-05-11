IPL 2023: Disciplined bowling, Dhoni’s cameo helps CSK beat DC by 27 runs

Chennai: Mahendra Singh Dhoni punished Khaleel Ahmed and then marshalled his bowling resources to perfection as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) comprehensively beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 27 runs to take a giant stride towards IPL playoffs on Wednesday. The talismanic skipper’s couple of monstrous sixes in his 9-ball-20 did help CSK get to 167/8, which was above-par on a tacky Chepauk track.

The total was just what Dhoni needed to marshall his bowlers as DC were never in the hunt after their batting mainstays David Warner (0), Phil Salt (17) and Mitch Marsh (5) were back in the pavilion by the start of the fourth over. In the end, DC managed only 140/8. The DC batters managed only seven boundaries and four sixes. The win took CSK to 15 points and one win from two remaining games will certainly seal their place in the playoffs. As far as DC’s campaign is concerned, it is almost curtains with eight points from 11 games with seven defeats.

The two veterans Ravindra Jadeja (1/19 in 4 overs) and Moeen Ali (0/16 in 4 overs) tightened the noose around the DC batters in the middle overs when Pandey and Rillee Rossouw added 59 at less than run-a-ball. Pandey, especially after running Marsh out could have done better. However, Matheesha Pathirana (3/37 in 4 overs) nailed his yorker perfectly to send Pandya packing.

Earlier, DC kept the CSK batters on the leash before Dhoni and Jadeja (21 off 16 balls) put the pressure back on the bowlers at the back-end. None of the CSK batters could go on and get a substantial score with Shivam Dube (25) being the highest score. There were 20s by Ruturaj Gaikwad (24), Ambati Rayudu (23) and Ajinkya Rahane (21) in addition to Dhoni and Jadeja. Electing to bat, the hosts were pegged back by some fine bowling by the DC bowlers, especially left-arm spinner Axar Patel (2/27). Marsh (3/18 ) was the most successful bowler while Kuldeep Yadav (1/28) and Lalit Yadav (1/34) being the other wicket-takers.

The big-hitting Dube smacked the first six of the innings, hoisting Axar into the stands in the 11th over. He hit two more before a pull of Marsh landed in the hands of Warner. Dube made 25 off 12 ball and helped CSK increase the scoring rate. The second over bowled by Ishant Sharma yielded 16 runs as Gaikwad hit three boundaries. In the third over, Conway swished at a delivery from Khaleel and the bowler seemed to think he heard a nick. However, DC didn’t review it and later the replays showed a faint edge.

Conway, however, did not make much of the ‘life’ as he was trapped in front of the wicket by Axar for 10. At the end of the powerplay, CSK were 49/1. Gaikwad was dismissed trying to up the pace, caught in the deep as Axar continued to stymie CSK. Moeen Ali could not force the pace and was sent back by another Kuldeep Yadav. There was no six hit by the CSK batters in the first 10 overs. Rahane’s innings was cut short on 21 when Lalit Yadav took a superb return catch.

It was Dhoni and the left-handed Jadeja who took the attack to the opposition with their late blitz that got Chennai 39 runs from the final three overs. The 41-year-old Dhoni, who many suspect is playing his final IPL as player, raised the noise at a near-capacity crowd with his two sixes off left-arm quick Khaleel Ahmed. Dhoni has led Chennai to four IPL titles and is attracting large crowds at all the venues across India.