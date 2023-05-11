Kerala Govt mulls Ordinance for severe punishment of attacks on healthcare workers

In response to the increasing attacks on healthcare workers by patients’ families, the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced that the state government will strengthen the Kerala Healthcare Service Persons and Healthcare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2012. The decision was taken in a meeting with representatives of several doctors’ organizations, where the Chief Minister also promised that the next Cabinet meeting will consider an Ordinance in this regard. The Kerala High Court’s recommendations will be taken into consideration, and the opinion of the Kerala University of Health Sciences will also be sought.

The Kerala High Court had earlier directed that an FIR be registered within an hour of receiving information regarding an attack against healthcare professionals. It had also ordered that the same be publicized through the news media or other appropriate methods, so that citizens understand that any attack would be visited with the severest of consequences under the law. The court had further ordered that medical interns, house surgeons, and post-graduate students should be provided protection under the provisions of the 2012 Act.

The recommendations were made in a special sitting held on Tuesday, following the brutal death of Dr. Vandana Das, who was stabbed multiple times by a patient while on duty. The attacker, who was in police custody, was brought to the Kottarakara Taluk Hospital for treatment of his injuries when he proceeded to attack Dr. Das with dressing room scissors. The government has stated that it is considering amending the Act to curtail the attacks on medical personnel.