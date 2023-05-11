Kerala man’s family in turmoil as wife receives AI camera images of him with female friend.

The Safe Kerala project, a controversial initiative by the Kerala government to install AI-enabled cameras throughout the state, resulted in trouble for a textile shop employee in Idukki. The man was captured by the high-end cameras violating a traffic rule by riding a scooter without a helmet on April 25. As per the Registration Certificate, the vehicle belonged to his wife. The fine and the photographs of the traffic rule violation were sent to his wife’s mobile phone by the Motor Vehicle Department, leading to a family crisis.

The man claimed that he had given his woman friend a lift and that he had no relationship with her. However, his wife refused to believe him, leading to a police case and his arrest. The wife lodged a complaint with the Karamana police on May 5, accusing her husband of manhandling her and their three-year-old child. He was taken into custody, and the police recorded an arrest under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Juvenile Justice Act. The man was produced before the court, which remanded him in judicial custody later.

The controversy surrounding the installation of cameras as part of the road safety project ‘Safe Kerala’ has resulted in an intense political row in the state. The opposition Congress has levelled serious corruption charges against the LDF government over contracts related to the installation of the cameras.