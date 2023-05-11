Mahzooz Draw: Indian expat wins Dh1 million

Dubai: An Indian expat based in Qatar has won Dh1 million in the weekly draw of Mahzooz. Sumair working as an oil and gas supervisor in Qatar has won the fortune at the 126th draw.

The top prize of Dh20,000,000 went unclaimed this week. 27 participants matched four out of five winning numbers and shared the second prize of Dh200,000. They will take home Dh7,407 each. 1,131 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received Dh250 each. 1,159 participants take home a total of Dh1,487,750 in prize money.

Also Read: Qatar Airways to resume flights to this city

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35 and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. This enables them to enter multiple draws, the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws, by choosing two different set of numbers.The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10 million, the second prize of Dh1 million, or the third prize of Dh350. Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive Dh100,000. The new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win Dh10 million for no additional participation fee. Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.