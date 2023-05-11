Meera Jasmine and Madhavan set to reunite on-screen after 19 years for Tamil movie ‘Test’.

Meera Jasmine and Madhavan are set to reunite on-screen after 19 years for the Tamil movie ‘Test’, produced by YNot Studios. Their last collaboration was in Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ayitha Ezhuthu’ in 2004, where their chemistry was much appreciated. The film also stars Nayanthara, Siddharth, and Kaali Venkat, and marks the debut of Shakthisree Gopalan as a music director. The director of the film, S Shashikant, has created high expectations among the audience. ‘Test’ is scheduled to release next year.

Meera Jasmine has been approached for several projects in Tamil and Malayalam, but she is waiting for the right film. She is ready for her second innings with the comeback movie ‘Makal,’ directed by Sathyan Anthikad and starring Jayaram. Her last Tamil film was ‘Vingyani’ in 2014, and she is currently working on ‘Queen Elizabeth,’ directed by M Padmakumar, where she plays the role of Elizabeth Angel, paired with Narain.

The film, produced by Ranjith Manambrakatt, M Padmakumar, and Sriram Manambrakatt under the banner of Blue Mount Productions, is a family drama that addresses an important social issue. The script is by Arjun T Sathyan, and the movie also stars Swetha Menon, Ramesh Pisharady, VK Prakash, Shyama Prasad, Johny Antony, Mallika Sukumaran, Jude Antony Joseph, Arya, Shruti Rajnikant, Sania Babu, Neena Kurup, Manju Pathrose, Vineeth Vishwam, Ranji Kankol, Chithra Nair, and others. The film is set to be filmed in Kuttikanam, Kochi, and Coimbatore.

The cinematography for ‘Queen Elizabeth’ is done by Jithu Damodaran, while Ranjin Raj handles music and BGM, Akhilesh Mohan is the editor, M Bava serves as the art director, and Ullas Krishna is the chief associate director. Aysha Shafeer Sait is in charge of costumes, Jithu Payyannur handles make-up, Shihab Vennala serves as the production controller, Shaji Kuttikandathil handles stills, and Manu Ma Mijo is the poster designer. The film is currently in the post-production stage, and fans eagerly await its release.