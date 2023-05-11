Minister Riyas fondly recalls childhood flavors of vada and pazhampori.

Kerala Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas met hotel owner Gopalan Nair after several decades, and it appeared that the minister was transported back in time to his childhood. The crispy vada and banana fritters from Nair’s ‘Sree Krishna Lunch Home’ near St. Joseph’s school in Kozhikode still lingered in his memory. The minister used to visit the hotel with his friends during school breaks, and it was a joyous reunion when they met again recently at an event in Pookkad.

During their heartfelt conversation, Riyas asked about Nair’s well-being, and the two shared fond memories of their past encounters. Nair’s hotel was established in 1967 and was a popular spot for not just school students, but also renowned figures like Thikkodiyan, K Raghavan, Akkitham, Balan K Nair, and Khan Kavil. However, due to the pandemic outbreak, the hotel remains closed.

It’s heartwarming to see how childhood memories can bring people together and create a bond that lasts for years. As the saying goes, “Food is memories,” and it’s evident that the taste of Nair’s vada and pazhampori left a lasting impression on the minister.