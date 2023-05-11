Moderate intensity earthquake strikes Japan

Tokyo: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.4 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck southern Chiba prefecture of Japan on Thursday. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, earthquake occurred at 4:16am local time at a depth of 40 km. The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a latitude of 35.2 degrees north and a longitude of 140.2 degrees east.

The earthquake was felt in the Japanese capital of Tokyo. No tsunami warning has been issued.

Also Read: Delhi police gives savage reply to Pakistani actress wanting to complain against Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Earlier on Friday, a powerful earthquake measuring 6.3 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Japan’s western prefecture Ishikawa.

Japan tops the list of the earthquake prone areas in the world. The island nation witnesses’ regular earthquakes as it is situated on the ‘Pacific Ring of fire’. As per studies, the country reports more than 1500 earthquakes a year. The island nation was devastated by 9.0 earthquake and tsunami in March 2011. It caused nuclear plant meltdowns in the country.