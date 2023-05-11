Pakistan Supreme Court Deems Imran Khan’s Arrest ‘Unlawful’, Orders Prompt Release

On Thursday, the Pakistan Supreme Court provided relief to former Prime Minister Imran Khan by declaring his arrest “illegal” and ordering his immediate release. Khan was produced before a three-member bench, which heard his plea against the arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The bench expressed anger at the manner in which Khan was taken into custody from the Islamabad High Court premises. “We strongly condemn this kind of attitude and expect that this will not happen again,” the bench said. Khan was arrested on Tuesday from the Islamabad High Court and handed over to the National Accountability Bureau for eight days in connection with the case.

Khan had approached the apex court on Wednesday to set aside the warrants of NAB and to challenge the Islamabad High Court’s decision to declare the arrest unlawful. The Islamabad High Court had earlier upheld his arrest hours after he was taken away and expressed anger at the way it was done. “We cannot tolerate such a situation. This is a democratic country, and everyone has the right to a fair trial,” the IHC had said.

In response to the Supreme Court’s ruling, Khan said, “I am grateful to the Supreme Court for upholding the law and justice. I have always maintained that the allegations against me are baseless and politically motivated. This is a victory for truth and justice.”