Qatar Airways to resume flights to this city

Doha: The national air carrier of Qatar, Qatar Airways has decided to resume flight service to Auckland. The flight service will be reintroduced from September 1, 2023. The air carrier will operate seven flights a week on Doha-Auckland route.

The airline will deploy its Airbus A350-1000 on the route with 46 Business Class and 281 Economy Class seats. A key feature of the service is the Qsuite, which is available to Business Class passengers.

Schedule:

Doha (DOH) to Auckland (AKL) QR920 departs at 01:50 and arrives at 02:45 (+1) local time.

Auckland (AKL) to Doha (DOH) QR921 departs at 15:00 and arrives at 23:15 local time.