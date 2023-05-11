Stock market: Equity indices open marginally lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices pared opening gains and were trading marginally lower on Thursday. BSE Sensex declined 19.93 points to 61,920.27 points. NSE Nifty fell 15.05 points to 18,300.05 points. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty climbed 132.9 points or 0.31% to 43,331.05 and Nifty PSU Bank tanked 42.5 points or 1.06% to 3,959.3.

The top losers in the market were Larsen & Toubro, ITC, Bharti Airtel, Nestle, Tata Steel and Tata Motors. The top gainers in the market were NTPC, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Wipro and State Bank of India.

On Wednesday, NSE Nifty settled at 18,315.1, higher by 49.15% or 0.27% and BSE Sensex surged 178.87 points or 0.29% to end at 61,940.2.