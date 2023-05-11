US state of Missouri becomes the latest to approve ban on gender-affirming healthcare for transgender people

Missouri has become the latest US state to pass a ban on gender-affirming healthcare for transgender people and to ban transgender girls and women from playing in female sports teams. The ban on gender-affirming care is expected to take effect from August 28, preventing transgender minors from accessing puberty blockers, hormones or gender-affirming surgery. The restrictions will also affect some adults, such as prisoners and inmates, who will be unable to avail themselves of gender-affirming care as Medicaid healthcare won’t cover the procedure.

The measure banning transgender girls and women from sports will apply from kindergarten through college in public and private schools, and educational institutions will lose state funding if they go against the mandate. Both bills have been sent to Governor Mike Parson, who is expected to sign them soon. Republican Rep. Brad Hudson said the government needed to get involved when “kids [are] being surgically and or chemically altered for life for no good reason”.

This decision by the Missouri House comes a day after North Dakota Senate lawmakers passed a bill to ignore the pronouns used by transgender students. According to the bill, public schools and government entities are prohibited from requiring teachers and employees to refer to transgender people by their pronouns. Additionally, it prohibits transgender individuals from using the bathroom of their choice without prior approval from a parent or guardian. Under the law, teachers will be mandated to tell parents or guardians about their ward if they identify as transgender.

At least 16 states across the US have either restricted or banned gender-affirming care for minors, while at least eight states have enacted laws preventing transgender people from using restrooms associated with their gender identities. This is part of a national conservative push to restrict transgender people.