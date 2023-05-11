World Boxing Championships: Indian boxers create history by confirming three medals

Tashkent: Indian boxers scripted new history by ensuring three medals in the ongoing World Boxing Championships in Tashkent. Deepak Bhoria, Mohammed Hussamuddin and Nishant Dev entered the semifinals in their respective events.

In the first quarter-final, Deepak Bhoria defeated Diushebaev Nurzhigit of Kyrgyzstan by a 5-0 unanimous decision in the 51 kg category. Two-time Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Mohammed Hussamuddin defeated J Diaz Ibanez of Bulgaria by 4-3 split decision in 57 kg. Nishant Dev defeated Jorge Cuellar of Cuba by a 5-0 unanimous decision in 71 kg. All three boxers will be playing their semifinal games on Friday.