Army shuts down Jammu schools to prevent terrorist attacks

During the G20 Tourism Working Group conference, which is slated for May 22-24, the Indian Army schools in Kashmir will be administered online. According to sources, the Army has chosen to hold online classes as a precautionary measure following an evaluation of perceived risks and also in light of the G20 meeting.

There have been reports of an increase in terrorist activity around the borders and the Line of Control with Pakistan. Furthermore, episodes of terrorist assaults against security personnel, as well as reports of threats to vulnerable points such as schools, have prompted the security forces to take this precaution. Security has been strengthened in these places. Schools in Rajouri, Poonch, and Jammu have been closed. These include two schools in Rajouri district, Army’s Valley View Public School and Army’s Goodwill Public School; Pinewood Public School in Poonch district; and Army Public School in Akhnoor.

On May 5, Indian Army columns were conducting intelligence-based operations in Rajouri’s Kandi Kotranka area to apprehend a group of terrorists implicated in an ambush on an Army convoy in Bhata Dhurian, Jammu. The forces were attacked, and five Special Forces personnel were killed in action. The G20 tourism meeting in Srinagar is significant because it will be the first major international event in J&K following the abrogation of J&K’s special status on August 5, 2019 and the division of the erstwhile J&K state into two UTs — Jammu and Kashmir (with legislature) and Ladakh (without legislature).