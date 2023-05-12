Gulf country introduces new visa issuance process

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has launched a new visa issuance process. The country has replaced visa stickers or stamps on passports with an e-visa with a QR code. The new initiative is introduced as part of efforts to automate consular services and develop a mechanism for granting different kinds of visas, including work, residence, and visit visas.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Saudi Arabia announced that this new change applies to citizens of 7 countries. The list of countries includes United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Egypt, Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, and the Philippines. Those who wish to apply for the e-visa can do so through the official Ministry website.