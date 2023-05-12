Indian Railways announces more summer special trains: Full List

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has announced more summer special trains. These trains were announced due to the heavy passenger rush during summer vacations.

The national transporter will operate a summer special train between Danapur and Secunderabad. From Danapur to Secunderabad, the summer special train will run on May 15, 22, and 29. From Secunderabad to Danapur, this train will operate on May 13, 20, and 27.

Secunderabad-Danapur special train number 07419 will run between Secunderabad to Danapur on May 13, 20, and 27 (on Saturdays). From Secunderabad, this train will leave at 03.15 pm and reach Danapur at 11.15 pm the next day (on Sunday). This special train will stop at Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar, Ara, and other major stations.

Train No. 07420 Danapur-Secunderabad special train will leave Danapur at 02.00 pm on May 15, 22 and 29 (Mondays) and reach Secunderabad at 11.50 pm on Tuesday. This train will halt at Ara, Buxar, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Prayagraj Chhivki, Manikpur, Satna, Katni, Jabalpur, etc. stations.

These trains will have 2 second-air-conditioned classes, 5 third-air-conditioned classes, 1 second-cum-third air-conditioned class, 12 sleeper class coaches and 2 general class coaches.