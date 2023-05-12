ISSF World Cup 2023: India’s Divya Subbaraju Thadigol, Sarabjot Singh win gold medal

Baku: In shooting, India’s mixed doubles pair of Divya Subbaraju Thadigol and Sarabjot Singh won gold medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team competition at the ISSF Shooting World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan. The Indian duo shot a total of 16. Serbia’s Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec bagged silver medal and Turkey’s Simal Yilmaz and Ismail Keles settled for the bronze medal.

Earlier, India’s Rhythm Sangwan won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event. Rhythm Sangwan scored 219.1 in the final to finish third. 2016 Rio Olympic champion Anna Korakaki of Greece won gold medal and 2004 Athens Olympics gold medallist Olena Kostevych of Ukraine won silver medal. It was Sangwan’s first individual senior medal at the shooting World Cup.