Kia launches 2023 Sonet Aurochs Edition in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Kia Motors launched its latest compact SUV named ‘2023 Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition’ in India. The Sonet Aurochs Edition is offered in 4 colors: Gravity Grey, Aurora Black Pearl, Sparking Silver, and Glacier White Pearl. The prices start at Rs 11.85 lakh.

The Sonet Aurochs Edition offers a choice between the 1.0-liter turbo petrol engine and the 1.5-liter diesel unit. The petrol engine generates 118 bhp of maximum power and 172 Nm of peak torque, paired with either a 6iMT or 7DCT transmission. The diesel motor delivers 114 bhp and 250 Nm, mated to either a 6iMT or 6AT transmission.

Also Read: Saudi Arabia announces new initiatives for some Umrah pilgrims

The SUV comes with 8.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, automatic LED headlamps, a single-pane sunroof, drive modes, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, cruise control and more. Safety features include four airbags, seat-belt reminders for all seats, three-point seatbelts for all seats, a tyre pressure monitoring system and more.