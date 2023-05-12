Logo of AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 revealed

Doha: The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the upcoming AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 released the Official Logo of the event. The logo was revealed to audiences at the Final Draw at the Katara Opera House in Doha, Qatar.

The opening match of the mega football event is scheduled for January 12, 2024. The finals will be played on February 10, 2024.

Hosts Qatar has been placed in Pot 1. Teams ranked from second to sixth in Asia in the latest FIFA Ranking are placed in the Pot 1 with Qatar. They include four-time winners Japan, three-time champions the Islamic Republic of Iran, two-time winners Korea Republic, 2015 champions Australia and Saudi Arabia.

Pot 2 will comprise 2007 champions Iraq, 2019 hosts the United Arab Emirates, Oman, 2011 semi-finalist Uzbekistan, two-time runners-up China PR, and Jordan. Bahrain, Syria, Palestine, Vietnam, Kyrgyz Republic, and Lebanon will take their places in Pot 3.ndia, debutants Tajikistan, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Indonesia will complete the line-up in Pot 4.

24 teams will be divided into six groups of four teams each across Groups A to F, with the top two and four best third-placed teams advancing into the final 16 of the competition.