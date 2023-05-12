Maoists killed tribal leader in Odisha

According to authorities, a tribal leader was shot dead by Maoists in Odisha’s Kandhamal district on Thursday. The event occurred on Wednesday night in Saulipada village. According to Tapan Kumar Nahak, the inspector-in-charge of the Phiringia police station, the deceased, Subal Kanhar, was a former sarpanch. Over ten armed Maoists reached the village and stormed Kanhar’s residence. According to police sources, they then brought him to the outskirts of the community and shot him dead.

According to the Maoists, he was serving as a police informant. Kanhar fled his village for Balliguda, where he had been residing for the past four years, after receiving a series of threats from Maoists. According to neighbours, he came home a few months ago after a new CRPF camp was established nearby. Locals fled the village in fear following the murder. Police stated a manhunt was underway for individuals responsible for the murder.