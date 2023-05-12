Mountaineer Anurag Maloo, shifted from Kathmandu to AIIMS

Mountaineer Anurag Maloo was evacuated from Kathmandu to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Thursday after being rescued after falling into a deep crevasse on Nepal’s Mount Annapurna last month. He was brought to AIIMS’s Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre and admitted to the intensive care unit. Maloo was joined by a team of medics and his brother, Ashish, aboard the air ambulance that took departure from Nepal’s capital before lunchtime.

Maloo’s cousin, Gaurav Chhaparwal, stated that while doctors have not declared Maloo out of danger, the family is optimistic about his recovery. Maloo’s condition has steadily improved since being rescued, according to Chhaparwal. The mountaineer, who had previously been treated at Kathmandu’s Mediciti Hospital, was transported by road to the city’s Tribhuvan International Airport, from which he was flown to New Delhi in an air ambulance. Maloo, a resident of Kishangarh in Rajasthan, went missing on April 17 after falling from an altitude of 5,800 metres while descending from Camp III on Mount Annapurna, the world’s 10th highest mountain, which is famed for its dangerous terrain.