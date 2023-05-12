Protests erupt in Tripura following the gang-rape of a college girl

On Thursday, many organisations in Tripura, including student and women’s bodies, protested the kidnapping and gang rape of a college student. The girl’s health is described as very critical as she receives care at a government hospital.

According to a police official, Gautam Sharma, the chief accused in the case and the driver of the vehicle in which the crime was perpetrated, was arrested along with co-accused Sudip Chetri, and the search for the remaining two accused persons is ongoing. He also stated that cash worth Rs 90 lakh was confiscated from the home of one of the suspects, Prasanjit Paul, who managed to flee before the raid party arrived. Additional teams have been organised, and raids are being conducted around the state to apprehend the remaining suspects.

The 20-year-old student was abducted on her way back from college in the outskirts of Agartala on Monday afternoon. According to authorities, the woman was discovered late Monday night in an abandoned location along the bypass road and was rushed to the hospital, where her condition is described as severe. According to the victim’s mother, her daughter was on her way home when Gautam gave her a ride.The girl’s mother claimed that there were three more people in the automobile, and that all four of them raped her daughter inside the moving vehicle before abandoning her along the bypass route. Papia Datta, Tripura BJP general secretary, and Mahila Morcha officials visited the hospital and urged harsh punishment for the rapists.