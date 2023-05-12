Saudi Arabia announces new initiatives for some Umrah pilgrims

Riyadh: The General Directorate of Passports in Saudi Arabia introduced new initiatives to support Umrah pilgrims from Sudan. Saudi Arabian authorities announced visa extension for pilgrims from Sudan. Now they can stay longer in the Kingdom.

The authority also launched a special ‘hosting’ service for this. The service is available on the Ministry of Interior’s online Absher platform. Through this service, citizens and expats can serve as hosts for the Sudanese nationals and get the pilgrims’ Umrah visas converted into ‘family visit visas or personal’.

Also Read: Here is the list of prohibited items during Amir Cup final

Here are the steps:

Log into https://www.absher.sa

Choose My Services > Passports > Communication ->Visit Visas

Under this tab, choose the service: ‘Request to host Umrah pilgrims (Sudanese)’

A photo should be attached, along with the expat’s passport, and a copy of the entry visa

The application must be submitted from the host’s account

A brief explanation of the application must also be provided