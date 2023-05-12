DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

May 12, 2023, 04:16 pm IST

Mumbai: Indian equity indices ended higher. BSE Sensex gained about 123.38 points, or 0.20% to close at 62,027.90. NSE Nifty rose 17.80 points or 0.1% to end at 18,314.80.  About 1,640 shares advanced, 1,823 shares declined, and 145 shares remained  unchanged in the equity markets.

9 of the 13 major sectoral indexes ended lower. Nifty Midcap 100 declined 0.41%, while the Nifty Smallcap index ended 0.75% lower. Bank Nifty gained 0.8% by close, while Nifty Auto, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Consumer Durables all closed in the positive territory. Nifty Metal, however, crashed 1.8%; Nifty Media was lower by 1.08% and Nifty IT settled lower by 0.3%.

Top gainers in the market were Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, Britannia, Mahindra & Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever  and Hero MotoCorp. Top losers in the market  were BPCL, Divi’s Lab, Hindalco, Power Grid, Tata Steel and NTPC.

