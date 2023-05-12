The trailer for Prabhas starrer Adipurush makes quite a buzz on social media

The trailer for the upcoming film Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, has caused quite a stir on social media due to its impressive visual effects and sound. The film is directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series, and is scheduled to release on June 16, 2023.

Despite the positive reception of the trailer, the film’s budget is also a topic of discussion, with reports suggesting that it has cost over Rs 700 crore to produce.

With both Baahubali films being made on huge budgets and earning substantial profits, Adipurush is another big-budget film that Prabhas is a part of. Reports suggest that Prabhas will be paid a staggering Rs 150 crore for his role in the film, while Saif Ali Khan, who plays the villain, will reportedly be paid Rs 12 crore, making him one of the highest-paid antagonists in Bollywood.

Kriti Sanon, who plays the role of Janaki, is said to be earning Rs 3 crore for her performance.

After the release of Adipurush, Prabhas will be seen in the upcoming film Project K, where he stars opposite Deepika Padukone.