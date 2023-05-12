Two murderers receiving life sentence break out of the Assam jail

Two murder convicts serving life sentences escaped from the Silchar Central Jail by building a tunnel under their cell’s toilet. The event occurred in the early hours of Thursday, prompting authorities to initiate a manhunt to apprehend the pair. Hifzur Rahman and Deep Nunia have been recognised as the inmates. Rahman was one of five people charged in the death of Ahrar Ahmed (Naaz), a college student, in Karimganj district in 2011. In 2013, all five accused, including a woman, were found guilty and sentenced to life in prison. Rahman was sentenced to death for the murder of Ahrar, but the Gauhati High Court modified it to life imprisonment. A few months later, Ahrar’s father was likewise murdered by miscreants. Rahman had allegedly threatened Ahrar’s family members prior to his arrest. The family members are concerned about their safety now that he has escaped from jail and have approached the police.

Nunia, who fled with Rahman, was convicted of murder in 2018. He had murdered a suspected thief and disposed of the body in a septic tank. He had fled the courtroom during his trial, but his mother eventually turned him in to the police. Rahman and Nunia were both imprisoned in the same cell. Their escape has sparked concerns about the security arrangements in the pre-independence jail.

We are investigating the matter, Cachar SP Numal Mahatta stated. We have immediately notified security forces in the surrounding areas and are hopeful that the couple will be apprehended soon.