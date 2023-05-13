Anil Chauhan, CDS, to attend Indo-Pacific summit in US

General Anil Chauhan, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), will travel to the US for four days to attend an important conference on the Indo-Pacific area.

CDS Chauhan will interact with senior military leaders from nations with strong militaries, including the US, Japan, Australia, and the UK, while attending a symposium on the Indo-Pacific area.

General Anil Chauhan is travelling abroad for the first time since taking office as CDS in October.

Top defence officials informed India today that the CDS will travel to San Diego, California, where senior military officials from the US, Australia, Japan, and Australia will attend a seminar on the Indo-Pacific area held by the Hoover Institute.

The CDS visit coincides with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s planned state visit to the US in June, during which he will also attend a banquet hosted by US Vice President Joe Biden.

Additionally, the CDS would meet with his colleagues from allied states, such as the commander of US Pacific Command.