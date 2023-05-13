Bommai claims that the BJP has not been successful in Karnataka elections

The BJP has failed to make an impression, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated on Saturday, as the Congress surged to victory in the state assembly elections. According to the most recent trends available on the Election Commission website, the Congress leads in 133 of the state’s 224 assembly seats, while the BJP leads in 65. In 22 seats, the JD-S leads.

We have not made a mark, despite a lot of effort put in by everyone, including the prime minister (Narendra Modi) and party workers, Bommai added. As the results come in, we will conduct a thorough analysis. We will take these results in stride and work to reorganise the party for the Lok Sabha elections next year, Bommai said.