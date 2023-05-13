CM Basavaraj Bommai admits defeat; Congress will convene to select new CM

More seats are being won or held by the Congress in Kalyan Karnataka, Kittur Karnataka, and the South. To obtain a majority in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, a party or alliance must win 113 seats.

DK Shivakumar, the Karnataka Congress chief, won the Kanakapura seat with 70% of the vote. Leaders include Siddaramaiah in Varuna and Basavraj Bommai in Shiggaon. Nikhil Kumaraswamy of the JD(S) is leading from Ramanagara, while IT Minister Dr. Ashwanth Narayan is leading from Malleshwaram. As of 1 pm, here’s where parties stand in Karnataka:

BJP: 66

Congress: 132

JDS: 32

After a closely contested assembly election, the Congress is expected to return to power in Karnataka. After four hours of counting votes, the Congress has 132 seats, the BJP has 66, and the JDS has 32. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai admitted loss, saying, “Despite best efforts by PM, cadres, we were not up to the mark.”