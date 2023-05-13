Country to experience heatwave and dust storm in next 2 days

After a long period of cool temperatures and nice weather, heatwaves and dust storms are making a comeback in India’s western and eastern states. The temperature in India’s largest cities ranged between 42.3 °C and 45 °C on Friday. The temperature in Rajasthan’s Barmer city was 45 degrees Celsius. April in India was the coolest in 13 years. Mocha, the first cyclone of the season, will intensify further and bring rain to most of Tripura and Mizoram. It will have an influence on shipping traffic in the southeast Bay of Bengal.

Over the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts heatwave-like conditions in west Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, and the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra. Heatwaves might also affect isolated pockets in eastern states such as Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, and coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. Dust storms were also predicted in scattered pockets over Rajasthan, Haryana, and west Uttar Pradesh. In addition, the IMD issued an orange alert for the state of Assam. High temperatures are expected in a few northeast states, perhaps increasing the risk of heat sickness symptoms. It counselled vulnerable populations such as babies, the elderly, and those suffering from chronic conditions. Meanwhile, Cyclone Mocha has been classified as a’very severe cyclonic storm’ by the IMD, and it is expected to intensify further overnight over the east-central Bay of Bengal. The greatest sustained wind speed will range from 150-160 kmph to 175 kmph.