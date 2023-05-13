Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘King of Kotha’ music rights acquired by Sony Music

Dulquer Salmaan, a popular actor known for his pan-Indian appeal, is all set to enthrall audiences with his upcoming movie ‘King of Kotha’. The stylish action thriller, directed by Abhilash Joshiy, has completed a 95-day shoot in Karaikudi and is gearing up for a grand release.

In exciting news, Sony Music has bagged the music rights for ‘King of Kotha’ at a record price, with Jakes Bejoy and Shaan Rahman composing the music. “We’re thrilled to have associated with Sony Music for the film’s music rights,” said Anto Joseph, the producer of ‘King of Kotha’.

Co-produced by Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios, ‘King of Kotha’ marks Zee’s debut in Malayalam production. The film is slated to release during Onam in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. With such a diverse release, the team is hopeful that the movie will connect with audiences across the country. “We are excited to have partnered with Wayfarer Films to present this stylish thriller to the audiences in multiple languages,” said Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios.