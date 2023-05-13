Everything you need to know about afternoon sex

Several studies claim that sex in the afternoon is best. Here are a few reasons why it is much more fun to have sex in the afternoon:

The Change In Ambience: If you often have sex at night you will realise that there is a change in the ambience and temperature when you have sex in the afternoon. The feel is also different, and this gives a boost to your sexual experience because change is always good.

You Are Less Tired: Generally, at night after the whole day is over, you remain tired because of so much stress, so you might not want to have sex at night. Have sex in the afternoon, instead!

It Makes Your Day: Orgasm has the power to make your day! Why not have sex in the afternoon and let that orgasm make your day. You can have a great evening for yourself and can go back to sleep peacefully at night.