Google launches foldable smartphone: Details

Mumbai: Google launched its first foldable smartphone at the Google I/O 2023 event. The device is named ‘Google Pixel Fold’. The 256GB storage variant of the device will cost $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,47,500)and the cost of 512GB storage will be $1,919(roughly Rs. 1,57,300). The phone will be available in Obsidian and Porcelain colours. The Google Pixel Fold is already available for pre-order in the US and should reach customers starting next month. The foldable will only be sold in select markets around the world.

The dual-SIM Google Pixel Fold runs on Android 13 out of the box and is powered by Google’s Tensor G2 SoC, coupled with a Titan M2 security chip and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Google is promising five years of Pixel updates for the foldable. The handset features a 7.6-inch inner display (1,840 x 2,208 pixels) with a 6:5 aspect ratio, 380ppi pixel density, and 120Hz refresh rate. It has a 5.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,092 pixels) OLED outer display with a 17.4:9 aspect ratio and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The external display has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, while the inner display has a plastic coating.

The phone comes with a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 48-megapixel primary wide-angle lens with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), a 10.8-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 121-degree field of view and an f/2.2 aperture and a 10.8-megapixel dual PD telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and 20x Super Res Zoom. There is a 9.5-megapixel sensor with a 1.22 pm pixel width, f/2.2 aperture, and fixed focus on the outer display. Further, it features an 8-megapixel inner selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and fixed focus.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, GPS, Google Cast, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, barometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, proximity sensor, and light sensor. It also includes stereo speakers and three microphones. It has access to Google One VPN.

The phone is backed by 4,821mAh battery with support for 30W charging. The foldable can also be charged wirelessly on a standard Qi charger.