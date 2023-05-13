IRCTC announces tour package covering Jyotirlingas: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a new tour package covering Jyotirlingas. There are 64 Jyotirlingas in India. 12 of them are regarded as incredibly important.

IRCTC’s Bharat Gaurav train will start from Kolkata on May 20. The tour will cover 6 Jyotirlingas. Passengers can board and deboard at Vardhaman, Bolpur, Shantiniketan, Rampur Hut, Kahalgaon, Bhagalpur, Jamalpur, Kiul, Barauni, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Hajipur Junction, Patliputra, Ara, Buxar, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, Prayagraj and Chhivki Junction.

The tour will cover Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga, Vishwamitri (Statue of Unity), Shri Nageshwar Jyotirlinga and Shri Dwarkadhish Temple in Dwarka, Shri Somnath Jyotirlinga in Somnath, Sai Baba Darshan in Shirdi and Nashik Shri Trimbakeshwar. It will also cover the Shani Shingnapur temple.

Passengers in the sleeping class will have to pay Rs 20,060 per person, for the third AC class it will be Rs 31,800 and for the second AC class, it will be Rs 41,600.

Passengers can book tickets at www.itrctctourism.com. Reservations can also be made through an authorised agency.