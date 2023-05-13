Omar Abdullah claims BJP lacks bravery for J&K elections as Congress wins Karnataka

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Saturday poked fun at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying there was no way the saffron party would have the guts to permit Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir in the near future as the Congress won the Karnataka Assembly election with a resounding victory.

Abdullah posted on Twitter, ‘Now there is no way BJP will have the fortitude to enable Assembly elections to take place in J&K any time soon.’

In the Karnataka Assembly election, the Congress held a sizable advantage over the BJP. With 136 seats secured, the Congress easily exceeded the necessary 113 seats to command a majority in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly.

On the other hand, according to the website of the Election Commission, the BJP had won 45 seats and was in the lead in 19 of them. With 15 seats won and a lead in 5 constituencies, the Janata Dal (Secular) was third behind the Congress and BJP.

As reported by news agency PTI, Omar had previously attacked the BJP over the Assembly poll in the Union Territory and claimed that the saffron party ‘doesn’t have the courage to face the people’ because it is afraid to lose.