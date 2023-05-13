Redmi launches Note 12S: Details

Mumbai: Redmi Note 12S was launched in Poland. The device is offered in three colours – Ice Blue, Pearl Green, and Onyx Black.

Featuring a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080) AMOLED DotDisplay panel, the Redmi Note 12S comes with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz, a peak local brightness of 1,000nits, and a pixel density of 409ppi. The screen also has a contrast ratio of 4,500,000:1 and supports Reading Mode 3.0.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 4G SoC paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, alongside up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS2.2 inbuilt storage. The phone runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14 out-of-the-box.

The device has a triple rear camera unit- 108-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. There is a 16-megapixel front camera. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh cell and offers 33W fast charging support.