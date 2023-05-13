Schedule change for Kerala’s Vande Bharat Express: See revised timings here..

Thiruvananthapuram: Southern Railways has brought about certain changes in the time schedule of the Vande Bharat Express operating services in Kerala. The alterations have been made to the time the train will pass the Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Thrissur stations.

However, there are no changes in the time schedule of the train in other stations. The train conducts services from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod. According to the new schedule, Vande Bharat train will depart from Thiruvananthapuram Central at 5.20 am and reach Kollam at 6.08 am. It will depart again at 6.10 am, reach Kottayam at 7.24 am and resume service at 7.27 am. The train shall arrive at Ernakulam at 8.25 am and depart at 8.28 am.

On the return journey, the express will reach Thrissur at 6.10 pm and depart at 6.12 pm. It will reach Ernakulam at 7.17 pm, Kottayam at 8.10 pm and Kollam at 9.30 pm. The new schedule will come into effect from May 19 onwards. The Vande Bharat Express started plying in the state on April 26, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the service from Thiruvananthapuram Central Station.